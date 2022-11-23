Breaking: Kyler Murray Announces His Status For Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not played since Nov. 6 due to a hamstring injury. Barring a setback, he should be in line to start this Sunday against the Chargers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" to start this weekend.

Murray confirmed that he's feeling much better. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I feel good."

Colt McCoy started the past two games for the Cardinals, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 456 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The team went 1-1 during that stretch.

When healthy, Murray gives Arizona the best chance to win. Not only does he have a lot of arm talent, he's a dynamic athlete who can beat defenses with his legs.

If Murray is going to start this Sunday for the Cardinals, we'd imagine he's healthy enough to move out of the pocket.

The Cardinals will officially unveil Murray's status for Week 12 on Friday.