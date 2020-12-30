With a must-win game on the schedule for the Arizona Cardinals, the timing of Kyler Murray’s injury was quite brutal. However, it sounds like the dual-threat quarterback will do everything in his power to play this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals recently loss to the 49ers in arguably the most disappointing performance of the season by Kliff Kingsbury’s squad. On the final play of last weekend’s game, Murray took a hard shot and stayed on the floor for several minutes.

There wasn’t much clarity as to how severe his injury is right now, but the former No. 1 pick plans on playing this Sunday nonetheless.

When talking to reporters about his status for the regular season finale, Murray said “There’s no holding back…my leg…I’ll be fine.”

A win over the Rams would get the Cardinals into the playoffs, whereas a loss would mean their offseason starts early.

While the Cardinals will have their starting quarterback on the field this Sunday, the same cannot be said for the Rams.

Jared Goff will not play this Sunday due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Taking his place under center is John Wolford, who last played in the AAF with the Arizona Hotshots.

Los Angeles will also be without Darrell Henderson and Cooper Kupp. The former was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, meanwhile the latter tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.