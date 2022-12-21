Breaking: Veteran NFL Quarterback Ruled Out For Sunday

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals will turn to their third-string quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Moments ago, veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy was ruled out for Week 16.

McCoy suffered a concussion this past Sunday against the Broncos. The injury occurred in the third quarter.

Trace McSorley replaced McCoy, completing 7-of-15 pass attempts for 95 yards with two interceptions.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has announced that McSorley is on track to start on Christmas Day.

As for McCoy, the expectation is that he'll be back before the end of the season. He has 780 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in four games.

This Sunday's game will be a great opportunity for McSorley to show what he can do in a prominent role.

Since the Cardinals' quarterback room has been decimated by injuries, they'll need to activate David Blough or Carson Strong for this weekend's game.

The Buccaneers and Cardinals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.