Cam Jordan Has Bold Prediction For Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray made his debut in the NFL top 100 on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback comes in at No. 90 on the list.

“Murray started all 16 games for the Cardinals as a rookie, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 544 yards and another four scores – all of which are Cardinals rookie records. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick became the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he looks to lead Arizona in a competitive NFC West in Year 2,” NFL.com writes of Murray’s ranking.

It’s clear that Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is gaining the respect of his opponents.

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan had a bold comparison for Murray during his interview with NFL Network.

“The next Russell Wilson,” Jordan said. “He’s a pure baller.”

The Cardinals surely will be extremely happy if Murray is the next Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is one of the best in the NFL. Wilson will likely see his name close to the top of the NFL 100 list later this week.

Murray and the Cardinals, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL teams are set to report to training camp later this month.