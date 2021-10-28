The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially a go for tonight’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona put out its inactives list moments ago, and Hopkins, who was listed as questionable all week, was not on it. This comes after multiple reports indicated the three-time All-Pro would be able to play.

Hopkins has started all seven games this season for the 7-0 Cardinals, hauling in 33 receptions for 420 yards and seven touchdowns.

While Arizona will have Hopkins available tonight, the Packers will be quite shorthanded at wideout. Davante Adams did not make the trip due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and Allen Lazard is also out because he was a close contact of Adams’.

Additionally, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has not been activated from injured reserve yet. As a result, Green Bay promoted Juwann Winfree from the practice squad and activated Malik Taylor from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for tonight’s game.

The Cardinals and Packers will kick off shortly at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

