Cardinals Announce Decision On Kyler Murray For Preseason Opener

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When the Arizona Cardinals take the field for their preseason opener on Friday, star quarterback Kyler Murray won't be lined up under center.

On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Murray won't play in the team's preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Murray is currently dealing with wrist soreness. As a result, the Cardinals will try to manage his workload.

“It’s more maintenance at this point,” Kingsbury said. “I expect to see more of him as we get into next week.”

Kingsbury added that Murray "won’t play much, if at all" this preseason.

Murray isn't the only quarterback for Arizona nursing a minor injury. Backup signal-caller Colt McCoy is dealing with a tired arm. He'll also sit out the team's preseason opener.

Wirth Murray and McCoy on the shelf for this Friday's game, the Cardinals will rely on Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback.

McSorley, a former star at Penn State, will get the start for Arizona.