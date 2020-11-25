Cardinals Announce Injury Update For QB Kyler Murray

Not only did the Arizona Cardinals lose ground in the NFC West standings in Week 11, their star quarterback suffered a shoulder injury. Kyler Murray was seen applying heat to his right shoulder multiple times during last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday, Murray provided some information on his shoulder injury and whether it’ll keep him out of action this weekend against the New England Patriots.

“I feel good,” Murray said, via AZCardinals.com. “Obviously got nicked up a little bit the past couple weeks, but I feel good. I feel fine. . . . I’m trying to limit those throws, but at the same time, making sure I’m ready.”

Murray seems to be in good spirits, but the second-year quarterback evidently isn’t at full strength just yet. The Cardinals listed him as a limited participant for this Wednesday’s practice.

The #Cardinals list Kyler Murray as limited in today's practice with that injured shoulder. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 25, 2020

If the Cardinals are going to win the NFC West this season, they’ll need Murray close to 100 percent. What makes him such a rare talent is his ability to take over games as a passer and runner.

Murray has 2,644 passing yards, 619 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns this season. It’s safe to say he’s in the race for this year’s MVP award.

Arizona should have another update on Murray available tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go this Sunday against Cam Newton and the Patriots.