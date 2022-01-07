Cardinals Announce Major Decision On Star Pass Rusher J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals’ defense could receive a major boost just in time for the playoffs. On Friday morning, the team had a significant update on defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt underwent surgery earlier this season to repair a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff. Even though that is considered a season-ending injury for most athletes, Watt actually has a chance to return to the field very soon.

Arizona officially announced that Watt has been designated to return from injured reserve. His 21-day practice window begins now.

“We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list,” the Cardinals announced on Friday. “Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.”

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.



Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler added that Watt is “hoping to practice next week with eyes on potentially returning for the first playoff game.”

Watt provided an update on his recovery process while on “Maanav’s Sports Talk” in December. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stressed the importance of being smart when it comes to pushing his limits.

“It’s going really well,” Watt said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “It’s going much better than we could’ve hoped or expected for it to go at this time. I’m feeling really good. I’m doing a lot of stuff to try and push it as hard as I can to smartly and safely get back as fast as I can.”

Prior to going down with an injury, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack. There’s no doubt his return would give the Cardinals’ defense a shot in the arm .