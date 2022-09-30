Cardinals Announce Marquise Brown's Status For Week 4

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is one of several wide receivers on the Arizona Cardinals dealing with an injury this week.

Brown popped up on the Cardinals' injury report this Friday with a foot injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice.

This foot injury is serious enough for the Cardinals to list Brown as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Late additions to the injury report are never good, but at least Brown participated in Friday's practice at some capacity. With an extra day of rest, he could be cleared for action.

In addition to listing Brown as questionable, the Cardinals ruled out A.J. Green because he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Let's also not forget that DeAndre Hopkins still suspended.

Brown has 24 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown this season.

If Brown is unable to suit up on Sunday, it'll be tough to figure out how the Cardinals move the ball through the air.