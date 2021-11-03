There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon.

A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“The Cardinals placed WR AJ Green on the COVID-19 list,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Earlier Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as a result.

Shortly thereafter, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tested positive. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to suit up this weekend regardless of the positive test as he continues to battle back from an ankle injury.

Green’s positive test is the latest in a long line of bad news to hit the NFL today. Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins both missed practice as well.

Hopefully all three Cardinals players will be back on the field this weekend in a potential bounce back game after suffering their first loss of the season.