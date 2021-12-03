Cardinals Announce Official Game Status For Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

After going three games without star quarterback Kyler Murray or star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals got a huge update on their two cornerstone players today.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Kyler and Hopkins will be “game-day decisions” against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Kingsbury explained that the team is exercising an abundance of caution with both of them.

Per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the team is trending towards letting them play though. Both will need to have strong practices today and will be monitored through the weekend. But Fowler said that it’s “looking good” for the two Cardinals stars.

Kyler and Hopkins have both been out since suffering injuries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. But they went 2-1 with Colts McCoy starting in place of Kyler, reducing the urgency to get them back.

Kyler and Hop again will be game-day decisions, Kliff Kingsbury said. Kingsbury said while there is some “cat and mouse” when it comes to keeping injury status close to vest, he also said with Cards’ record this year, they were always going to be overly cautious with Kyler/Hop. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 3, 2021

#Cardinals QB Kyle Murray (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are still trending toward playing Sunday vs. Bears, per source, though both need to have a successful practice today and team will monitor through weekend. But things are looking good. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 3, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals are tied for the most wins in the NFL right now. They currently hold a two-game lead in the NFC West with five games to go.

But they’ll probably be fighting for the No. 1 overall seed all the way to the end of the season.

Getting Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back – at full health especially – will go a long way towards making that dream a reality.

Will we see Kyler Murray and/or DeAndre Hopkins take the field this Sunday?