Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley.

Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing 24-of-40 passes for 222 yards with a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Blough, he won't have DeAndre Hopkins at his disposal this weekend. He has already been ruled out for this Sunday's game.

Last week, rookie tight end Trey McBride led Arizona's pass catchers with seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Marquise Brown had a nice outing as well, hauling in six passes for 61 yards.

The Cardinals haven't won a game since Nov. 27. To be fair, they've been without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the past three weeks.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-49ers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.