Cardinals Announce Update On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a must-win situation this weekend against the New York Giants. With so much at stake in this game, it’s imperative they have DeAndre Hopkins at their disposal.

The Cardinals didn’t have Hopkins at practice the past two days due to a neck injury. However, the latest update on the All-Pro wide receiver is quite promising.

Hopkins was seen participating in Friday’s practice session with his teammates. This is a strong sign that he’ll be on the field this Sunday against the Giants.

If he does suit up this weekend, Hopkins will most likely draw a lot of coverage from James Bradberry. The Giants invested a ton of money in him this offseason to shut down elite wideouts like Hopkins.

At Cardinals practice: DeAndre Hopkins is participating after DNP last two days. Kenyon Drake and Isaiah Simmons, too. https://t.co/P0eqlZ4Bp7 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 11, 2020

Hopkins has been fairly quiet over the past three weeks, but he’s still having a really good season. He currently has 85 receptions for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns.

Arizona seemed well on its way to earning a playoff berth in its second year with Kingsbury at the helm. A three-game losing streak has thrown a wrench into his plans though.

This weekend’s game might just dictate whether the Cardinals make the playoffs this season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, a win over the Giants would boost their chances of making the postseason to 51 percent. That number would drop to 21 percent with a loss.