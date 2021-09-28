The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

Three Arizona Cardinals helmets sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Defensive back Quinton Dunbar has agreed to a deal with Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 29 year-old Dunbar last played for the Seahawks. He adds depth to an already-strong Arizona secondary.

Dunbar spent the preseason with Detroit. The Lions dropped him on August 14th. Dunbar joins the Cards after a month and a half of free agency.

The newest Cardinal played his college football at Florida. Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 58 games (25 starts) for Washington before joining Seattle in 2020.

Dunbar has recorded 30 or more tackles in each of the last four seasons. He’s tallied 10 interceptions over the course of his six-year career. The veteran bolsters Kliff Kingsbury’s defensive backfield.

