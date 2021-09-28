Defensive back Quinton Dunbar has agreed to a deal with Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.

Source: Free agent DB Quinton Dunbar is signing with the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

The 29 year-old Dunbar last played for the Seahawks. He adds depth to an already-strong Arizona secondary.

Dunbar spent the preseason with Detroit. The Lions dropped him on August 14th. Dunbar joins the Cards after a month and a half of free agency.

The newest Cardinal played his college football at Florida. Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 58 games (25 starts) for Washington before joining Seattle in 2020.

Quinton Dunbar joins a promising group of Arizona Cardinal defensive backs. With so many teams struggling to find quality help in coverage, Arizona continues to double down on what has surprisingly become a strength. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) September 28, 2021

Dunbar has recorded 30 or more tackles in each of the last four seasons. He’s tallied 10 interceptions over the course of his six-year career. The veteran bolsters Kliff Kingsbury’s defensive backfield.