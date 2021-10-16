Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Will Reportedly Miss Sunday’s Game

If the Arizona Cardinals are going to keep their undefeated season alive this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, they’ll have to do it without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

On Friday night, multiple NFL insiders announced that Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland. He’s not the only coach on Arizona’s staff that’ll be out this weekend, as quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive line coach Zach Allen also tested positive.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will allow defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers to split the head-coaching duties this Sunday.

This will certainly present a challenge to the Cardinals. We saw earlier this year with the New Orleans Saints just how difficult it is to win with multiple coaches missing.

Fortunately, the Cardinals are 100 percent vaccinated. This should allow Kingsbury to return sooner than people think.

Kingsbury was at practice on Friday and met with the media. Of course, this was before he found out that he tested positive for COVID-19.

With the Cardinals currently 5-0 on the season, the timing of this news is definitely unfortunate. However, there’s enough veteran leadership in their locker room to overcome this obstacle.

Kickoff for the Browns-Cardinals game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.