Cardinals Fans Are Loving Kyler Murray’s Training Video

It’s getting tougher and tougher to find an NFL quarterback who trains as much or as hard as Kyler Murray.

On Monday, Murray revealed a new video of himself training with his Arizona Cardinals teammates. The minute-long video features Murray, newly-acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins and all of the other skill positions working out in the hot sun.

“I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who had practiced one kick 10,000 times,” Murray wrote, quoting the late-great Bruce Lee. “#Playmakers.”

Murray’s post has quickly gone viral, collecting over 4,500 likes and 1,000 retweets in just an hour. Cardinals fans and even some of his opponents are praising him for his strong work ethic.

"I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who had practiced one kick 10,000 times" 🥋#Playmakers pic.twitter.com/blySprxr5f — Kyler Murray (@K1) June 29, 2020

“Throwing that heat while also making a statement,” one wrote. “Young GOAT!”

“My QB!! There’s a ring coming in the next couple of years…..” another said.

“Love seeing you slinging the ball to DHop,” wrote another.

Even a Seattle Seahawks fan couldn’t help but approve of how Murray’s been handling the offseason.

“Not looking forward to the Seahawks having to play you for the next decade,” the fan wrote. “You’re gonna be fun to watch.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner won Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, and is poised for even more success in 2020. The NFC West has been a tough division for a long time, but Murray appears right on track to have the Cardinals in contention for it.