Cardinals Finally Receive Promising News About QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the team’s last two games with a knee injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers. He’s barely practiced in that span, but may have finally turned a corner.

According to Cardinals insider Darren Urban, Murray was participating in the open part of Cardinals practice on Wednesday. Backups Colts McCoy and Chris Streveler were taking reps as well.

The full extent of Murray’s practice with the team isn’t known yet. But it’s a vital first step towards him playing against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Unfortunately it looks like star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins won’t be joining Murray on the practice field. He was not seen at practice in the early portion this morning.

Rest of the open-part-of-practice rundown for the #AZCardinals: No Pugh, Beachum, Hudson, Peters, Chandler Jones, but many of those could be vet days. We'll see on Pugh. Still no Hopkins or Jonathan Ward. Tanner Vallejo absent. Max Garcia was practicing. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2021

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Kyler Murray looked like the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award. He had over 2,000 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with only five interceptions as the Cardinals raced out to a 7-0 start.

But things fell apart against the Green Bay Packers as Murray threw two interceptions. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 in the last two games and hold a one-game lead over the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona plays the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday and then has its bye the week after. It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Cardinals to let Murray rest one more game and then have the entire bye to get to 100-percent.

Will we see Kyler Murray suit up this Sunday?