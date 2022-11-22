Cardinals Fire Assistant Coach After Reported 'Incident' In Mexico City

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 27: General view of fans during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 27, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television, the Arizona Cardinals made a notable change to their coaching staff.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties.

Kingsbury said this decision was made following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury said. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

It's unknown what Kugler did during the team's recent road trip.

Kugler has been with the Cardinals since the 2019 season. He started his tenure in Arizona as the team's offensive line coach.

It wasn't until 2021 when the Cardinals added run game coordinator to Kugler's list of responsibilities.

Other offensive coaches on the Cardinals will need to step up now that Kugler is no longer on the staff.