Cardinals Get Big News On Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

For the past few weeks, Arizona Cardinals fans were forced to get used to life without star quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Thankfully, it sounds like both will be back on the field when their game against the Chicago Bears kicks off on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both players are expected to be back on the field Sunday.

“Barring a setback,” the Cardinals will finally be back at full strength – at least on the offensive side of the ball.

“The #AZCardinals are expected to have both QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) on the field this Sunday, barring a setback, sources say,” Rapoport said.

Hopkins led the Cardinals in receiving and receptions before he went down with a nagging hamstring injury. After missing four games, he’ll make his triumphant return to the field in just a few days.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will finally get their starting quarterback back as well. Kyler Murray missed the past three games, but still managed a 2-1 record with Colt McCoy under center.

Arizona and Chicago kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.