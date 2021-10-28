Cardinals Reportedly Get Good News On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins was listed as questionable on the Arizona Cardinals’ final injury report for Week 8. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the All-Pro wide receiver.

According to Schefter, the current expectation in Arizona is that Hopkins will play tonight against the Green Bay Packers.

“Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Packers due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play barring any pre-game setbacks, per source,” Schefter said.

This is pretty remarkable considering Hopkins didn’t practice this week for the Cardinals.

Hopkins’ teammates didn’t sound too concerned about him potentially missing this week’s matchup against the Packers. When asked about having to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver if Hopkins doesn’t play, A.J. Green told reporters “Hop don’t miss games.”

Last season, Hopkins had 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Cardinals. He’s off to another strong start this season, hauling in 33 passes for 420 yards and seven touchdowns through Week 7.

The Cardinals will need Hopkins to be at his best tonight if they’re going to take down the Packers. Of course, it’ll be worth monitoring Hopkins’ hamstring injury throughout the game.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Packers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network