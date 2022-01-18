Cardinals Get More Positive Injury News Before Tonight’s Game

J.J. Watt is not the only player the Arizona Cardinals received positive injury news on before tonight’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Running back Chase Edmonds and James Conner, as well as wide receiver Rondale Moore are all active and available for the Cardinals on Monday. Combined, the trio missed 10 regular season games due to injury.

Conner and Edmonds teamed up for 1,344 rushing yards this season, with Conner scoring 18 total touchdowns and Edmonds adding a pair.

Moore, meanwhile, caught 54 passes for 435 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals and fourth-seeded Rams split their regular season series, with the road team winning each time. Los Angeles won the NFC West thanks to a 12-5 overall record, while Arizona finished 11-6.

Rams-Cardinals will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner will head to Tampa Bay this weekend.