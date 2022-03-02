The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason.

NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade.

“I just spoke to Cardinals WR Andy Isabella’s agent Bradley Blank just now and he tells me that his client has been given permission to seek a trade,” Anderson reported on Twitter. “Blank told me on the phone that he’s planning to actively reach out to teams in the middle of March around free agency.”

Isabella, the No. 62 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, had just one reception for 13 yards during the 2021 season.

Though he hasn’t put up great numbers thus far in his NFL career, Isabella could benefit from a change of scenery. At least that’s what several fans believe.

“It’s tough being a 5th or 6th option in that offense,” one fan said.

“Jaguars could and should probably inquire,” another fan said. “He’s fast, and the Jags lack speed at WR.”

Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic had a simple reaction to the news, tweeting “It was inevitable, really.”

“Browns need some help at WR. He’s an Ohio kid, ran a 4.31 at the combine before being selected in the 2nd round by the Cardinals. Only has 31 catches in two seasons and was inactive a lot last year,” Dawgs By Nature tweeted.

Isabella had 21 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season. He was ultimately buried on the Cardinals’ depth chart in 2021 due to the additions of A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

It’s unclear if the Cardinals will try to move Isabella before the 2022 NFL Draft.