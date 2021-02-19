Cardinals GM Asked About Larry Fitzgerald’s NFL Future

Will future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald return for another season? That’s what every sports fan in Arizona wants to know.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell didn’t have much of an update to offer on Fitzgerald during a radio interview for 98.7 Arizona Sports, saying “You just want to let him take his time.”

Bidwell isn’t the only member of the Cardinals that commented on Fitzgerald’s future this week. General manager Steve Keim was also asked about this topic on 98.7 Arizona Sports. Unfortunately, Keim didn’t have much to share either.

“I have not talked to him about his plans,” Keim told 98.7 Arizona Sports on Friday morning.

Fitzgerald has kept his plans close to the vest for the past few weeks. Even when he asked about his NFL future at a golf pro-am in Arizona, the legendary wideout said he’s just taking a day-by-day approach.

“I’m just playing golf right now, that’s all I’m worried about,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Republic. “No timeline. I’m just taking it day by day. Honestly I haven’t given it much thought.”

In the event that Fitzgerald does retire this offseason, he’ll finish second on the all-time receptions list. He currently has 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his career.

Hopefully, Fitzgerald laces up his cleats for one more season.