Cardinals GM Has Telling Comment About Star QB Kyler Murray

The Cardinals might have to take on the 49ers this weekend without Kyler Murray. Last week, the star quarterback suffered an ankle injury against the Packers.

Murray didn’t practice at all this week for the Cardinals due to his injury. However, the Cardinals have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game since his ankle is steadily improving.

During an appearance on the “Burns and Gambo” show for 98.7 Arizona Sports, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim commented on Murray’s injury.

Keim believes Murray could suit up for the Cardinals this weekend, but the team wants to make sure this injury doesn’t linger for a long time.

“I know Kyler can play, he extremely tough, and I don’t think there are any questions in our organization internally about his mental makeup or his willingness to play through anything,” Keim said, via Cardinals’ official website. “We have to be smart whether he is going to play or not and think about the big picture. We have to make sure we don’t re-aggravate something or do something that is going to hurt us later in the season. I know we will do the right thing and go through the checks and balances process and make sure the right decision is made.”

Murray has been sensational for the Cardinals this season. Heading into Week 9, the former No. 1 overall pick has 2,276 passing yards, 147 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

If Murray isn’t active this Sunday, the Cardinals will need Colt McCoy to lead the offense.

The Cardinals will release a final update on Murray before kickoff on Sunday.