Cardinals GM Reveals Who Kyler Murray Wants To Draft

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over a week away and teams are doing their final preparations before announcing their picks next Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 8 pick in the draft and have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. Depending on what happens in front of them, the Cardinals could walk away with a top defensive player.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons or defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw could conceivably “fall” to No. 8. However, quarterback Kyler Murray has made it clear he wants an offensive player.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Murray has lobbied for his former teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. If not Lamb, Murray wants an offensive lineman, running back or tight end.

Keim confirmed Kyler Murray has lobbied for CeeDee Lamb as well as offensive linemen, a running back, and tight end but no defensive players 🤣 — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 15, 2020

It’s safe to say the Cardinals won’t be drafting a tight end at No. 8. None of the tight end prospects in this year’s class are projected a first-round players.

However, there is a bevy of offensive tackle talent expected to come off the board in the first 15 picks. Arizona would be wise to add depth on the offensive line, keeping its star quarterback safe for years to come.

We’ll find out what the Cardinals do with the No. 8 pick on Thursday night.