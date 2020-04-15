The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cardinals GM Reveals Who Kyler Murray Wants To Draft

Kyler Murray throws a pass during warm-ups.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over a week away and teams are doing their final preparations before announcing their picks next Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 8 pick in the draft and have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. Depending on what happens in front of them, the Cardinals could walk away with a top defensive player.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons or defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw could conceivably “fall” to No. 8. However, quarterback Kyler Murray has made it clear he wants an offensive player.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Murray has lobbied for his former teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. If not Lamb, Murray wants an offensive lineman, running back or tight end.

It’s safe to say the Cardinals won’t be drafting a tight end at No. 8. None of the tight end prospects in this year’s class are projected a first-round players.

However, there is a bevy of offensive tackle talent expected to come off the board in the first 15 picks. Arizona would be wise to add depth on the offensive line, keeping its star quarterback safe for years to come.

We’ll find out what the Cardinals do with the No. 8 pick on Thursday night.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.