Cardinals GM Shares His Reaction To Kyler Murray Statement

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim addressed the current situation involving quarterback Kyler Murray during his appearance at the NFL scouting combine this afternoon.

On Monday, Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt issued a lengthy statement designed to put pressure on the Cardinals to offer Murray a long-term contract. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is eligible for an extension starting this offseason.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” Burkhardt wrote. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years, or rather, if they choose to financially prioritize committing to other areas and continuing to merely talk about addressing Kyler’s long term future as their QB.”

Asked this afternoon about Burkhardt’s comments, Keim kept his comments simple and complimentary.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim on the Burkhardt/Murray statement: “I think it’s an agent doing his job. … I have a lot of respect for Erik Burkhardt, and obviously Kyler Murray.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 1, 2022

Additionally, Keim said he has no reason to believe Murray would hold out this season without a new contract, which would seemingly provide more incentive for the team to wait before giving him a new deal.

#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim says he has no reason to think Kyler Murray wouldn’t play this year without a new contract — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this continues to play out this offseason, and which side, Keim’s or Murray’s, blinks first.