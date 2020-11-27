Cardinals GM Updates Kyler Murray’s Status For This Weekend

Kyler Murray has been outstanding for the majority of this season, but the second-year quarterback’s MVP campaign might slow down due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11.

Throughout last week’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, the camera crew for FOX caught Murray on the sidelines applying heat to his right shoulder. He tried to keep it loose for the entire game, but he never really seemed comfortable.

Earlier this week, Murray spoke to the media about his injury and whether it’ll affect his status against the New England Patriots this weekend.

“I feel good,” Murray said. “Obviously got nicked up a little bit the past couple weeks, but I feel good. I feel fine. I’m trying to limit those throws, but at the same time, making sure I’m ready.”

Despite saying he feels good, Murray has been a limited participant in practice this week. However, the front office is confident it’ll have its franchise quarterback available this Sunday.

On Friday morning, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said “Our expectations are that he’ll be ready to go.”

GM Steve Keim said on QB Kyler Murray dealing with his shoulder issue, there are still a couple days to go but "our expectations are that he'll be ready to go." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 27, 2020

Murray has 2,644 passing yards, 619 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns this season.

While it sounds like the Cardinals will have Murray on the field against the Patriots, the offense will not have Larry Fitzgerald. The future Hall of Famer tested positive for COVID-19 this week.