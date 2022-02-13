Cardinals Have Issued A Statement On Kyler Murray Situation

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released a statement amid all the rumors surrounding Kyler Murray.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that there’s a weird vibe between Murray and the team. Some have described him as immature and self-centered, plus he’s frustrated with the franchise after the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Mortensen then reported that the Cardinals expect things to calm down with Murray and that he’s their quarterback.

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

The team then backed that report up with a statement saying that nothing has changed with regards to how they feel about Murray.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement reads. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

That doesn’t sound like a team who’s ready to move on from a quarterback who’s only played in one playoff game.

Murray finished this season with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions on 3,787 passing yards. Arizona started out 10-2 overall before losing four of its last five games heading into the playoffs.

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as well. If things go south, the quarterback carousel this offseason could be even more bonkers.