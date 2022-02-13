The Spun

Cardinals Have Issued A Statement On Kyler Murray Situation

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sitting on the ground after getting sacked.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released a statement amid all the rumors surrounding Kyler Murray.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that there’s a weird vibe between Murray and the team. Some have described him as immature and self-centered, plus he’s frustrated with the franchise after the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mortensen then reported that the Cardinals expect things to calm down with Murray and that he’s their quarterback.

The team then backed that report up with a statement saying that nothing has changed with regards to how they feel about Murray.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement reads. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

That doesn’t sound like a team who’s ready to move on from a quarterback who’s only played in one playoff game.

Murray finished this season with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions on 3,787 passing yards. Arizona started out 10-2 overall before losing four of its last five games heading into the playoffs.

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as well. If things go south, the quarterback carousel this offseason could be even more bonkers.

