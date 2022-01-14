Cardinals Insider Has Troubling James Conner News

Good things tend to happen when James Conner touches the football, so it’s no secret his availability for Monday night’s postseason battle between the Rams and Cardinals is of the upmost importance.

There is growing concern about Conner’s availability for Monday night’s game. The Cardinals running back was not practicing during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday. He wasn’t the only key player absent from practice.

Wideout Rondale Moore and linebacker Isaiah Simmons were also absent.

The Cardinals could be down a few key players for Monday’s playoff clash.

“In the open portion of #AZCardinals practice, the only ones I didn’t see were RB James Conner, WR Rondale Moore. RB Jonathan Ward working on side,” writes Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. “Didn’t see LB Isaiah Simmons, who hadn’t been on injury report. So something to watch.”

In the open portion of #AZCardinals practice, the only ones I didn't see were RB James Conner, WR Rondale Moore. RB Jonathan Ward working on side. Didn't see LB Isaiah Simmons, who hadn't been on injury report. So something to watch. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 14, 2022

James Conner is dealing with a rib injury he suffered in Week 18. Kliff Kingsbury previously announced Conner is going to be a game-time decision for Monday’s game. But multiple practice absences obviously doesn’t look good.

Conner put up big numbers the two times the Cardinals played the Rams during the regular season. He scored four times in the two divisional games.

The Cardinals will need others to step up in Conner’s absence if he’s unavailable next Monday night.