Cardinals Insider Has Unfortunate Update On WR DeAndre Hopkins

While the Arizona Cardinals could be getting star quarterback Kyler Murray soon, the latest update on all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins is less promising.

According to Cardinals insider Darren Urban, Hopkins was not practicing with the Cardinals in their first training of the week. Hopkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in his second year with the team. He’s managed to put up that production in eight games and without going over 100 receiving yards in any of them.

Sadly, it looks like Hopkins is going to be scratched again for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. But with their bye coming up the following week, the Cardinals will hopefully get him back for their final stretch of games.

Rest of the open-part-of-practice rundown for the #AZCardinals: No Pugh, Beachum, Hudson, Peters, Chandler Jones, but many of those could be vet days. We'll see on Pugh. Still no Hopkins or Jonathan Ward. Tanner Vallejo absent. Max Garcia was practicing. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2021

Last year DeAndre Hopkins put on a clinic as a receiver for the Cardinals. He tied his career high with 115 receptions – a Cardinals franchise record – and had 1,407 yards and six touchdowns as the team went 8-8.

Hopkins was the go-to guy for Kyler Murray as the team raced out to an NFL-best 7-0 start this year. But like Kyler, he suffered an injury against the Green Bay Packers and hasn’t returned since.

The Cardinals are currently 8-2 – tied with the Packers for the NFC’s best record. But they’ll need to be healthy for the final stretch if they want to secure a home playoff game – or the top seed.

When will we see DeAndre Hopkins next?