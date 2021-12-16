Kyler Murray Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly could be out multiple months after knee surgery, meaning he wouldn’t be able to return to the field even in the postseason.

That means that Kyler Murray won’t have his top wideout available down the stretch and in the playoffs. Not an ideal situation, but the third-year quarterback isn’t panicking.

On Thursday, Murray acknowledged that losing Hopkins is a major blow, but said he trusts the other members of the Cardinals’ wide receiver room.

Kyler Murray on the loss of DeAndre Hopkins: Freak injury, but the Cardinals have a deep receiver room. A big hit no question but “not every time you’re going to get to the end with your full army.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 16, 2021

Hopkins missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue. He finishes the year with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-leading eight touchdown receptions.

Arizona does still have quality options at receiver, namely Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green. We could also see more involvement from tight end Zach Ertz, who has 28 catches in seven games with the Cardinals.

Arizona will travel to take on the Detroit Lions this weekend before closing out the campaign against the Colts, Cowboys and Seahawks.