Daughter Of Cardinals Legend Has Cool Message For J.J. Watt

On Monday, the NFL world learned that J.J. Watt will join the Arizona Cardinals for the 2021 season. It was announced that Watt received a two-year deal worth $31 million.

Watt broke the news on his Twitter account this Monday, posting a photo of him working out in a Cardinals shirt. No one expected him to take his talents to Arizona, but it’s an intriguing landing spot nonetheless.

It could take a little bit of time for NFL fans to adjust their eyes to seeing Watt in a different uniform. To make matters worse, the veteran defensive end might change his number as well.

The Cardinals currently have the No. 99 retired to honor running back Marshall Goldberg. He was an All-Pro and led the franchise to their last NFL Championship win in 1947.

Goldberg’s daughter, Ellen Goldberg Tullos, wouldn’t mind if Arizona allowed Watt to wear No. 99 for the 2021 season.

“Well, I know dad was really honored when they retired his number but also he’s always respected other players,” Tullos told TMZ Sports. “And, if J.J. Watt had the No. 99 with him for a long time and it meant something to him, I think he’d be delighted to let him use the number and unretire or whatever the proper word would be.”

In other words, Watt has Tullos’ blessing to continue wearing his number.

Watt hasn’t revealed what number he’ll wear for the 2021 season. When he finally does, Arizona will probably sell a good amount of merchandise to its fan base.