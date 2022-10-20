Cardinals Make Decision On Kicker For Thursday Night

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a bit of an issue at kicker for Week 7. Matt Prater has missed every practice session this week due to a right hip injury.

Prater is listed as questionable on the injury report for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints. However, the coaching staff said he's a true game-time decision.

With Prater's status for Thursday night up in the air, the Cardinals have elevated Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad to the active roster.

Blankenship last plated for the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived after the team's season opener.

In 22 career games, Blankenship has made 45-of-54 field goal attempts. He has also converted 94.5 percent of his extra point attempts.

Prater, meanwhile, has been perfect this season on all field goal and extra point attempts.

The Cardinals should know more about their kicking situation in the coming hours.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Saints is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.