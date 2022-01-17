Cardinals Make Official Decision On J.J. Watt For Tonight

If there was any doubt left, the Arizona Cardinals officially activated defensive end J.J. Watt from injured reserve moments ago, hours before kickoff of tonight’s playoff game.

Watt has not played since Week 7, when he suffered what at the time was expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been working to return to the field with an eye on the first round of the postseason. He teased his activation on Twitter earlier today.

We have activated DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve to our active roster. pic.twitter.com/ulwrakkNlE — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 17, 2022

In seven regular season games with Arizona, Watt compiled 16 tackles, 10 QB hits, one sack and a forced fumble.

He will look to help the Cardinals knock off the Los Angeles Rams tonight, which would set up a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

Kickoff for Cardinals-Rams is set for 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.