Cardinals Make Official Decision On J.J. Watt For Tonight

J.J. Watt working out for the Cardinals.TEMPE, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 02, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If there was any doubt left, the Arizona Cardinals officially activated defensive end J.J. Watt from injured reserve moments ago, hours before kickoff of tonight’s playoff game.

Watt has not played since Week 7, when he suffered what at the time was expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been working to return to the field with an eye on the first round of the postseason. He teased his activation on Twitter earlier today.

In seven regular season games with Arizona, Watt compiled 16 tackles, 10 QB hits, one sack and a forced fumble.

He will look to help the Cardinals knock off the Los Angeles Rams tonight, which would set up a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

Kickoff for Cardinals-Rams is set for 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.