Cardinals Make Official Decision On James Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner at training camp.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JULY 29: James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals will not have running back James Conner available for this afternoon’s critical game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Conner was officially declared inactive moments ago. This will be the second game in a row he’ll miss due to a nagging heel injury.

Before getting hurt, Conner scored 14 rushing touchdowns in Arizona’s first 14 games, earning the second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

With Conner out, Chase Edmonds will once again be RB1 for the Cards. The Fordham product is second on the roster with 538 rushing yards and played 92 percent of Arizona’s offensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Colts.

Jonathan Ward relieved Edmonds in that game and is in line to fill the backup running role again this afternoon.

Cardinals-Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

