Cardinals Make Official Week 17 Decision On Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals are facing a must-win game this afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams. Since so much is at stake this weekend, Larry Fitzgerald was trying his hardest throughout the week to be ready for this matchup.

Fitzgerald has been dealing with a groin injury in recent weeks, yet he managed to play last Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, however, the future Hall of Famer will not suit up this afternoon.

Arizona just announced its Week 17 inactives for its showdown with Los Angeles. It turns out that Fitzgerald will not suit up in what could possibly be the final game of his illustrious career.

This would be a really unfortunate way for Fitzgerald’s career to end. Fortunately, though, he hasn’t said if this will be his final season.

Fitzgerald won’t be the only wide receiver out for this afternoon’s showdown with the Rams.

On Saturday, the Cardinals placed Christian Kirk on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This means all the pressure will be on DeAndre Hopkins to carry the receiving corps this afternoon. He’ll most likely draw one-on-one coverage from Jalen Ramsey.

A win today would catapult the Cardinals into the playoffs, whereas a loss would knock them out of contention.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.