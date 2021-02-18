Cardinals Owner Comments On Larry Fitzgerald’s Status

Things have been quiet in Arizona about future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s status with the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell doesn’t seem to be any more informed about his future than the rest of us. In a radio interview for 98.7 Arizona Sports, Bidwell said he doesn’t have any update on Larry Fitzgerald’s status.

“You just want to let him take his time,” Bidwell said regarding the 2021 season. Fitzgerald is slated for free agency this offseason, and it’s unknown whether he intends to give it another run or retire. He has been quiet on his mindset for the 2021 season.

Larry Fitzgerald will be 38 years old when the 2021 NFL season kicks off. He has played 17 NFL seasons but is coming off the least productive season of his career.

In 2020, Fitzgerald had 54 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown. All of those were career-lows.

Larry Fitzgerald is only 117 receptions away from tying Jerry Rice for the most receptions in NFL history. Realistically, he’d need about two injury-free seasons to have a shot at that mark.

The future Hall of Famer rarely speaks about his goals for the NFL outside of doing what’s best for the Cardinals. We may not know for a while whether he wants records or Super Bowl rings before he calls it a career.

It’s hard to imagine Fitzgerald leaving the Cardinals to join another team that’s Super Bowl ready. (Although it doesn’t hurt that the Buccaneers are run by one of his former head coaches.)

But if Larry Fitzgerald’s run with the Cardinals is truly over, we’re all going to miss him.