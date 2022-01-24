Cardinals Owner Reacts To Rams-49ers Conference Championship

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers punched their tickets to the NFC Championship Game over the weekend with wins in their respective Divisional round games. While football fans were largely pleased with how the games played out on the field, one rival NFC West owner wasn’t too pleased to see two other teams from the division advance to being just one win away from the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, who saw his own franchise eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, admitted that he’s bothered to see two of the team’s division opponents in the NFC Championship. He’s already working to try and make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“Anytime you see your direct competitors in the playoffs, it should bother any football fan,” Bidwill said, via the Arizona Republic, “and it certainly bothers this one.”

The Cardinals 2021 season came to an abrupt end earlier this month with a playoff loss to the Rams on the road. After a 10-2 start to the year, a first-round postseason exit wasn’t what Bidwell or anyone around the organization hoped for.

“Disappointing for everybody,” Bidwill said. “For our players, for our coaches, certainly for our fans and certainly as a fan myself, it was very disappointing. We have high expectations. We need to play better.

“We had a lot of great success in 2021. I don’t want to take away from that, but we can get better and that’s what we’re working on now.”

It’s unclear exactly how the Cardinals will try to improve this offseason. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray are expected back in 2022, but both will have to take some strides to prove that they’re the right combination to compete for a Super Bowl.

While Bidwell and the Cardinals will try to avoid watching the game from home, the Rams and the 49ers will square off next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the NFC Conference Championship.

The game will air on FOX.