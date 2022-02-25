Cardinals Owner Sends Clear Message About Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s recent decision to remove several pictures from his Instagram account caused an uproar. Luckily for the Arizona Cardinals’ fan base, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade involving Murray will happen anytime soon.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM this Friday to discuss Murray’s future with the team. He made it clear that he has no issue with the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Put me in the corner of ‘I love him’ and I know he’s going to get better,” Bidwill said.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater also had an update on Murray’s situation. She’s reporting that Murray and the Cardinals are now on the same page.

“I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out,” Slater said. “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward. Now, he’s on the third year of his rookie contract and my understanding is that they’re working towards either exercising that fifth-year option or getting him a long-term deal like we saw with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.”

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. If he receives an extension from the Cardinals, it’ll most likely be a lucrative deal.

During the 2021 season, Murray had 3,787 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. He also had 423 yards and five scores on the ground.