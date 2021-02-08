Cardinals Reportedly Close To A Decision On Patrick Peterson

After a decade with the Arizona Cardinals and some of the best cornerback play in franchise history, Patrick Peterson’s time with the franchise appears to be up.

According to Matt Verderame of FanSided, Peterson and the Cardinals are set to part ways with offseason. Peterson’s contract is expiring and the team does not seem inclined to bring him back for an 11th season.

In his first eight seasons after going No. 5 in the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson made eight straight Pro Bowls. He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Peterson proved to be incredibly durable during his time in Arizona too. In 10 years with the franchise, he didn’t miss a single game due to injury. His only missed time was a six-game suspension in 2019.

Per source, the Arizona Cardinals and former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson are parting ways barring a significant change in stances. Peterson, 30, has enjoyed eight Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro campaigns since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2011 Draft. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 8, 2021

In 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Patrick Peterson has 28 interceptions, 91 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. He ranks among the top in franchise history among cornerbacks.

Peterson will be 31 years old when the 2021 NFL season starts, and with his track record there should be interest from someone in bringing him into the fold. In 2020 he had three interceptions and eight passes defended – both of which were his best in the last three years.

So we may have seen the last of Patrick Peterson in an Arizona Cardinals jersey. But his NFL career doesn’t seem to be over yet.

Who will Peterson play for in 2021?