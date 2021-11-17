Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Asked If He’s Playing This Week

For the past two weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray. The star quarterback has been nursing an ankle injury that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Thankfully, it appears Murray is inching closer to his return. On Wednesday, he was spotted at the team’s first practice of the week.

Murray isn’t ready to definitively say he’s starting this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but he is hopeful that he’ll return to the Cardinals’ starting lineup this weekend.

“I hope so,” Murray said when asked if he’ll play this Sunday, via Cardinals insider Darren Urban. “I’m pretty close.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury also spoke to the media about Murray’s status for Week 11. No guarantees have been made, but Kingsbury sounds like an optimistic coach at the moment.

“It’s going to be close,” Kingsbury told reporters on Monday. “I’m not sure if he’ll be able to go and play his game or not, but I’m hopeful.”

In the event Murray can’t suit up this Sunday, the Cardinals will most likely lean on Colt McCoy. He’s dealing with a pectoral strain, but the expectation is that he’ll be good to go if needed.

Murray’s status for this Sunday will be one to monitor throughout the week. When he’s on the field, the Cardinals are averaging 29.8 points and 394 yards per game. Without him, they’re averaging just 20.5 points and 303 yards per contest.