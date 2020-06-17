The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Clarifies What His Dog’s Name Is

Kyler Murray throws a pass during warm-ups.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries told reporters that Kyler Murray was naming his dog after him. Unfortunately, it turns out that story isn’t true.

Murray cleared the air with the media this afternoon. The reigning Rookie of the Year revealed that his dog is actually named Swoosh, not Senfo, which is what Humphries said it might be.

“He definitely gave me some recommendations, but I didn’t take those at all,” Murray told the media. “I don’t know why he came on here and told you all I was naming my dog after him.”

This probably won’t affect the relationship between Humphries and Murray, but fans in Arizona were certainly pulling for this story to be true.

On a more important note, Murray told the media today that he’ll kneel during the national anthem. His goal is to bring awareness to the injustice and police brutality that takes place in the United States.

Murray quickly became a fan favorite in Arizona due to his incredible athleticism and arm talent. The Cardinals will likely support their quarterback’s decision.

As for his decision to name his dog Swoosh, you have to wonder if this has anything to do with Nike. He signed an endorsement deal with the company prior to the 2019 NFL Draft.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.