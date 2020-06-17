Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Clarifies What His Dog’s Name Is

A few days ago, Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries told reporters that Kyler Murray was naming his dog after him. Unfortunately, it turns out that story isn’t true.

Murray cleared the air with the media this afternoon. The reigning Rookie of the Year revealed that his dog is actually named Swoosh, not Senfo, which is what Humphries said it might be.

“He definitely gave me some recommendations, but I didn’t take those at all,” Murray told the media. “I don’t know why he came on here and told you all I was naming my dog after him.”

This probably won’t affect the relationship between Humphries and Murray, but fans in Arizona were certainly pulling for this story to be true.

Kyler Murray just clarified: He did not name his dog after D.J. Humphries. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 17, 2020

On a more important note, Murray told the media today that he’ll kneel during the national anthem. His goal is to bring awareness to the injustice and police brutality that takes place in the United States.

Murray quickly became a fan favorite in Arizona due to his incredible athleticism and arm talent. The Cardinals will likely support their quarterback’s decision.

As for his decision to name his dog Swoosh, you have to wonder if this has anything to do with Nike. He signed an endorsement deal with the company prior to the 2019 NFL Draft.