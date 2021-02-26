Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray grew up outside of Dallas, and the young star gave back to his home area after a recent storm.

Last week’s winter storm brutalized Texas and left many in the state without power for several days. The recovery effort is underway, with Murray chipping in his share.

The former No. 1 overall pick donated 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. Murray was in the area during the storm, so he fully understands how devastating the event was.

“It means the world being able to give back,” Murray said. “It’s really bigger than anything that I could do. Obviously, sports is my thing; football is my thing. But I think I have a bigger purpose.”

Murray isn’t the only NFL quarterback to reach out and help the Lone Star State after its deep freeze. Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott, along with actor Matthew McConaughey, donated money to the OurCalling organization to build a temporary homeless shelter.

Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families. — OurCalling (@ourcalling) February 18, 2021

It’s always a wonderful thing seeing athletes give back to their communities during a time of need. Kudos to Kyler and Dak.

If you would like to learn more about the North Texas Food Bank, or to donate, check out ntfb.org.