Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reportedly Suffered Notable Injury

The Arizona Cardinals lost a heartbreaker on Thursday night and may have lost their quarterback Kyler Murray for a short amount of time.

On FOX’s pregame show today, insider Jay Glazer said Murray “legitimately” sprained his ankle on Arizona’s final drive of the game. The MVP candidate was seen clearly in pain after one play before he tossed a game-clinching interception due to a reported miscommunication with wide receiver A.J. Green.

Glazer said Murray’s issue is a “1-2” week injury, so it’s possible he could miss next Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

One major thing Murray and the Cardinals have going in their favor is the fact they played Thursday night. That gives them a couple of extra days rest before next Sunday’s game, and could help Murray be able to play.

“I know he was sore today,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Murray on Friday, via ESPN. “Hopefully, the next two or three days off will be good for him. We’ll see where he’s at next week.”

Murray has thrown for a league-high 2,276 passing yards in eight games, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If he can’t go next week, backup Colt McCoy would likely get the starting nod.