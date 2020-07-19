Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Responds To ‘Ignorant’ Fan

The future of the 2020 NFL season is very much in flux amid the league’s decision to stay silent on its plans to make games safe for the players.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tweeted his own thoughts on the issue earlier today, drawing a response from someone on Twitter. When the Twitter user responded to Murray’s statement by declaring they wouldn’t be watching football this year, Murray fired back.

Murray pointed out that the Twitter user – like most other people in the country – will watch when the time comes. also noted that the games will be on everywhere, all the time before telling the user to “go ahead and be ignorant.”

“Lol I highly doubt you don’t watch football this season,” Murray wrote. “S**t’ll be all over the television. So go ahead and be ignorant.”

It’s crazy to hear the NFL has yet to address major health and safety issues with training camp being 2 weeks away. We want to play football. Make it happen @NFL. Keep us safe!#WeWantToPlay — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 19, 2020

Lol I highly doubt you don’t watch football this season. Shit’ll be all over the television. So go ahead and be ignorant. — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 19, 2020

Assuming that the 2020 NFL season ultimately gets played (and we have every reason to believe that it will), it will probably be one of the highest-rated seasons in history.

With so many people stuck in their homes for the foreseeable future, NFL games will be the biggest thing on during the weekends.

Fans will tune in to watch, regardless of the league’s stance on the national anthem.