Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Has A Message For The NFL

Although the NFL season doesn’t kick off for another few months, analysts from around the country have been giving their predictions for thee 2020 campaign.

The Arizona Cardinals owned a losing record during the 2019 season. However, Kliff Kingsbury’s squad is a common darkhorse pick to compete for a playoff spot in a stacked NFC.

During the last half of the season, the Cardinals traded for running back Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins. He immediately made an impact, rushing for over 110 yards in three of his eight games.

With the 2020 season drawing near, Drake is expected to have a major impact on the team’s offense. He and new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should give Arizona one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

With all of the hype around the Cardinals this offseason, Drake was asked if the hype was warranted.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I feel like the hype is warranted. When you add arguably the best receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, the most electric quarterback in the league in Kyler Murray, you add me to the fold and couple more pieces on the (offensive) line. Then you draft an army Swiss knife in Isaiah Simmons to shore up the (defensive) line along with other people to just build a great puzzle that we have in Arizona. I feel like we are really going to go out there and take the league by storm especially in our division.”

The Cardinals traded for Hopkins following the conclusion of the 2019 season. He gives second-year quarterback Kyler Murray a true No. 1 wide receiver – something he was missing during his rookie season.

Add Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Drake and the Cardinals should have no trouble scoring in 2020.