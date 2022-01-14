Cardinals Reportedly Receive Good News About J.J. Watt

On Thursday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice for the first time since suffering a serious shoulder injury in late October. With the playoffs just about ready to begin, his status for Wild Card Weekend has been a major talking point.

Well, the latest update on Watt’s status is very encouraging. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there were no issues at all for Watt during Thursday’s practice.

Rapoport added that Watt is trending toward playing on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt’s potential return could give the Cardinals a huge lift, especially since they’ll need to get pressure on Matthew Stafford in order to defeat the Rams.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack.

Injury updates:

— No issues at all for #AZCardinals DL JJ Watt after yesterday’s practice, which went very well. He’s trending toward playing.

— No issues at all for #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster after yesterday’s practice, which went well. He’s trending toward playing, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2022

While it sounds like Watt will suit up on Monday night, it’s worth noting that his status could change at any moment this weekend.

After all, Watt already told reporters that he won’t suit up if he feels like he can’t help out the team.

“I’m not going to put myself on the field if it’s going to put my team in a worse situation,” Watt said, via ESPN.

The Cardinals will release Watt’s status for their first-round matchup with the Rams later this week.