Cardinals Reportedly Receive Good News About J.J. Watt

JJ Watt on the sidelines.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice for the first time since suffering a serious shoulder injury in late October. With the playoffs just about ready to begin, his status for Wild Card Weekend has been a major talking point.

Well, the latest update on Watt’s status is very encouraging. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there were no issues at all for Watt during Thursday’s practice.

Rapoport added that Watt is trending toward playing on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt’s potential return could give the Cardinals a huge lift, especially since they’ll need to get pressure on Matthew Stafford in order to defeat the Rams.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack.

While it sounds like Watt will suit up on Monday night, it’s worth noting that his status could change at any moment this weekend.

After all, Watt already told reporters that he won’t suit up if he feels like he can’t help out the team.

“I’m not going to put myself on the field if it’s going to put my team in a worse situation,” Watt said, via ESPN.

The Cardinals will release Watt’s status for their first-round matchup with the Rams later this week.

