Cardinals Receive Tough News On Starting Wide Receiver

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will be getting all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in just a few weeks but have to make due with what they have for the time being. And right now, they are hurting at wide receiver.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is out this Sunday with a hamstring injury. He has yet to make his season debut.

Unfortunately, the news from Fowler only gets worse. He reported that while Moore is progressing, there's a chance he misses even more time.

Moore has played in 14 games since going to the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year he had 54 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown, serving as the team's punt and kick returner too.

Without Rondale Moore, the Cardinals have had to rely on a lot of new players to get the production they've needed.

Marquise Brown and journeyman Greg Dortch have had to step up in a big way to support Kyler Murray in the passing attack.

It remains to be seen just how much time Rondale Moore will miss before he's healthy enough to play, but this Sunday's game is going to be a hard one to miss. The Cardinals take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at home.

Can the Cardinals offense make strides without Moore this Sunday?