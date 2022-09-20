Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia.

Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season.

Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner, Eno Benjamin and A.J. Green all had more receiving yards in Week 2.

The return of DeAndre Hopkins should also help out the Cardinals' receiving corps.

If Baccellia clears waivers, he'll have the freedom to sign with another team.

Prior to joining the Cardinals in 2021, Baccellia spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

During his college career at Washington, Baccellia had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 119 yards on the ground.

Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit Baccellia.