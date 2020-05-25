Cardinals Reportedly Interested In 4-Time NFL Pro Bowler

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have interest in adding a four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman this offseason.

There hasn’t been much free agency speculation for veteran defensive lineman Everson Griffen – yet, anyway. But that could be changing.

Arizona reportedly has interest in adding the 32-year-old defensive lineman. Griffen spent the last 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals reportedly have interest in signing the 2017 second-team All-Pro. He’s coming off a highly productive 2019 season, too.

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler reported this weekend that Arizona could be emerging as a potential destination for Griffen.

Fowler added that Griffen is being patient and waiting for the right opportunity. That opportunity could come in Arizona.

Two veteran free agents who have had markets despite not signing — Jason Peters, Everson Griffen. Both have had strong interest from multiple teams (Cardinals believed to be among those for Griffen). Both staying patient, waiting for right opportunity. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 22, 2020

The Cardinals are seen by some as a team that could make a big jump in 2020. One NFL analyst is even picking Kyler Murray to win the MVP.

“I know it’s a bit early to make predictions for the upcoming season, but that’s how confident I am that Kyler Murray will win the league’s highest individual honor this year,” Bucky Brooks wrote for NFL.com. “The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year will become the third straight second-year quarterback to take the award, following in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.”

Perhaps Griffen will want to hop aboard the hype train.